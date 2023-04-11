NJ is the fifth best state for working from home

The pandemic really brought about a sea change regarding employees working from home; with all the shutdowns, many workers shifted to a remote model.

Things have gone (pretty much) back to normal, but working from home is here to stay. According to WalletHub, 12.7% of full time employees work entirely from home and 28.2% have a hybrid schedule some work done at the employer’s building and some at home.

So, which states are the best for remote work? Wallet Hub decided to find out.

They looked at 12 individual metrics along two broad categories: Work environment (things like share of workers working from home, cybersecurity, and high speed internet access) and Living environment (including price of electricity, average home’s square footage, and internet cost).

Woman working on laptop

Taking all those things into consideration, New Jersey scored pretty well; the Garden State ranks fifth out of all the states (and DC).

Delaware, Utah, Maryland, and Connecticut are the states ahead of New Jersey.

Here are some of New Jersey’s rankings:

21st – Share of Population Working from Home

– Share of Population Working from Home 11th – Share of Potential Telecommuters

– Share of Potential Telecommuters 4th – Households' Internet Access

– Households' Internet Access 21st – Average Home Square Footage

– Average Home Square Footage 26th – Cybersecurity

– Cybersecurity 18th – Internet Cost

According to WalletHub, the shift to a remote or hybrid model is good for business; they quote Joel T. Nadler, Ph.D.:

The data coming out of the forced switch to virtual work is fairly consistently showing increases in productivity, job satisfaction, and work/life balance. Many of the perceived dangers such as cultural fit, retention, and 'quiet quitting' have generally not been found in larger samples. The additional advantages of attracting a larger pool of high-quality candidates that are not limited to your company's geography or that are willing to move are clear. Further, reduced operating costs of maintaining larger facilities are also an advantage for many organizations.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

