NJ intersections are Top 10 deadliest for pedestrians, but why?

There were 191 pedestrian fatalities in New Jersey in 2022. Most of these are happening where you would think there would be the fewest. At intersections.

Intersections are where you’re likely to have established crosswalks and traffic signals. Yet that’s where the vast majority are happening, and no one is quite sure why.

Worse, according to a study by a personal injury law firm Injured In Florida, New Jersey ranks 9th for most deadly intersections for pedestrians. They compared all 50 states and the results are alarming. Intersections accounted for almost 25% of all New Jersey pedestrian fatalities. That’s over 40% higher than the national average.

The study analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2017-2021 regarding fatal crashes involving pedestrians. The research uncovered the states with the highest percentage of fatalities which occurred at intersections, thus exposing the places where crossing the road is the most dangerous.

916 pedestrians were struck and killed in New Jersey in that 5 year period and 223 of them happened at intersections.

But why are ours more deadly than almost all other states? Is it New Jersey drivers being in selfish hurry? Or is it mistakes the pedestrians themselves are making?

A story on NJ1015.com by Dino Flammia suggests it could be the latter. They’re finding a wrong move by a pedestrian plays an overwhelming role in their fatalities. Of the 191 fatalities reported in 2022 over 150 of them are said to be the fault of the pedestrian themself.

Other theories range from the newer LED headlights blinding other drivers at the worst possible moment to almost all vehicles being automatic transmissions today allowing drivers to be less focused. Speaking of focus, the addiction to smartphones is also suspect as well as an aging driving population.

Here are the top 10 states for deadly intersections and the percentage of pedestrian fatalities occurring at intersections.

Colorado 31.87%

New York 30.99%

Utah 29.69%

Minnesota 29.28%

Hawaii 26.81%

Nevada 25.45%

Nebraska 24.74%

Oregon 24.55%

New Jersey 24.34%

Idaho 24.05%

