NJ incinerators spew toxins in polluted low-income cities

A new study by The New School in New York City finds that 80% of incinerators in the U-S are located in environmental justice communities. They spew toxic chemicals in low-income communities across the country. In New Jersey it's no different with incinerators located in Rahway, Newark, Camden and Westville. There's one in Belvidere in Warren County but that one is closing down soon.

Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club said the problem is incinerators are being put in low-income, minority communities that are already overburdened with pollution.

In Newark, an iron bound community, he said there's not only an incinerator but also three power plants within a mile or two of that incinerator. In Camden, cement, power and sewer plants are all next to each other.

Tittel said state lawmakers and politicians figure these communities don't have a lot of power or money to fight back and therefore they dump everything into them.

Polluting these already polluted areas has already had caused major health problems such as heart diseases, increased asthma rates and elevated blood levels.

The other thing about incinerators that people don't realize, said Tittel is that there's also a tremendous amount of truck traffic. All these garbage trucks are bringing in millions of tons of garbage from all over the place and going through these low-income communities. So on top of what's coming out from the incinerators, he said there's a lot of pollution coming out of the trucks as well.

Newark and Camden incinerators emit the greatest amount of lead in the country, said Tittel. On top of the lead that's coming out of the smokestacks in the communities, there's also lead in the water and pipes and lead paint in the older homes. So children in these communities are being impacted from a health standpoint as a result.

But Tittel said there are things New Jersey can do to hopefully get rid of the incinerators and make the environment healthier again. People don't realize that half of the garbage going into these incinerators are coming from out of state and that's just wrong, said Tittel.''

Incinerators are not cost-effective, he added. If they are not cost-effective and the state has to subsidize them, that means it's subsidizing the poisoning of the children and the communities, so all subsidies should be cut out.

He also said it's vital to reuse, recycle and reduce household waste. This will be cheaper for the environment, cheaper for the public and the taxpayers, said Tittel.

One of the things that's being pushed these days is having towns pass ordinances banning plastic bags, straws and styrofoam cups. Tittel said they're not needed. Replace them with paper and anything that can biodegrade. This action can be done now, he said.

Tittel believes New Jersey has gone backwards in the way of recycling in the last few years and the state can do a better job in educating the public about reusing, recycling and reducing waste.

Another thing New Jersey can do is adopt a bottle bill. Tittel said in Michigan, 97% of bottles are recycled but in New Jersey, it's only 50%. States like New York and Michigan have a bottle bill. He said New Jersey should consider doing something similar.

Tittel said he hopes the study will be a wake-up call to the Murphy administration and a reminder of how bad these garbage incinerators are to the environment.

Incinerators are a failed technology of the 1970s, said Tittel. "It should go away with platform shoes and disco music." It doesn't work, it's outdated and the state needs to move forward.

