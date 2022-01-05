NJ hospitals facing staff shortages despite forced vaccinations (Opinion)

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli is asking for help from FEMA to cover shortages of doctors and nurses at hospitals in our state. She says hospitals and long-term care facilities should prepare for a minimum of 30% shortage of critical staff due to COVID-19 cases.

It's a brilliant combination of the fact that they lost some people by insisting they get a vaccine against their will, and the fact that even the vaccinated are getting the virus.

The government, the medical establishment and their lackeys in the media can continue to say that it's a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," but the fact that vaccinated people are getting it is undeniable.

I spent three days in a New Jersey hospital just before Christmas and they had COVID patients not only on my floor but all around me. Many of the personnel admitted to me that those cases were vaccinated patients.

A full 83% of New Jerseyans have received at least one vaccine and over 70% are fully vaccinated. That includes the medical professionals who can't come into work because they have COVID.

I wish everyone a full and speedy recovery, which is a little different than the many people who wish me death because I wouldn't take the jab.

The public health officials should focus more on the messaging of people taking care of their immune systems. Oh, and maybe actually give people therapeutics that have worked for many doctors instead of denying them to sick patients and shaming those who don't want a vaccine they don't trust.

My editors won't share this on social media platforms but forward this to your friends to let them know you're not the only ones who are making sense.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

