NJ Home Depot shoplifter found with gun, ammo, drugs

WESTAMPTON — A man who waved a knife at a Home Depot employee while being questioned about a shoplifting incident was found to be armed and in possession of drugs, according to a post on the Westampton Township Police Department's Facebook page.

Police said Mark C. Payne, who was also wearing a bullet proof vest, ran out of the store but the loss prevention officer at the store was able to point arriving police towards the area of the parking lot where Payne was and arrested him.

Payne was also found to have a fully loaded Ithaca 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, two smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine, burglar tools, five pocket knives and three hypodermic syringes, according to police.

Payne was processed and lodged at the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

