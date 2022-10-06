Prosecutor: NJ high school dean tried to meet teen for sex

A 54-year-old private high school dean was arrested after trying to meet with someone he thought was a teenager for sex, officials say.

Didier Jean-Baptiste, of Jersey City, has been charged with second-degree attempted luring and third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Jean-Baptiste, a dean of seniors at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, had arranged to meet a person that he believed to be a teen for sex in Harrison, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, adding the crimes did not involve any students.

The Catholic college preparatory school, which runs from grades K-12, said that immediate action was taken to fire Jean-Baptiste — without confirming his name — in a statement on Twitter posted Tuesday.

“Though no current or former students was involved, and the event did not occur on school grounds, an internal investigation has already begun,” according to the statement.

One of a number of Youtube channels dedicated to videotaping “To Catch a Predator” style operations — New Jersey Predator Intervention — posted video of an apparent encounter with Jean-Baptiste before police were called.

Some video commenters said that the jacket seen during the confrontation was from St. Benedict's Prep.

On Thursday, Jean-Baptiste was arrested at his home and taken to the Harrison Police Department, as seen in footage taken by News 12.

He was released on a summons and was tentatively set to appear in court on Oct. 24.

