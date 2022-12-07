NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food

If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look.

It's really not a tourist spot.

It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.

If you ask most New Jerseyans where Titusville is they'll probably say they never heard of it.

It's just a few miles north of Trenton and just past Ewing in Hopewell Township.

It's the home of Washington's Crossing State Park.

Right across the street is a little gem called Patriot's Crossing.

Back in the early 2000s, it was called Faherty's.

In 2012 two brothers, Paul and Wah Louie got tired of their corporate jobs and bought the place which had been vacant for three years.

They fixed it up and turned the place into a friendly neighborhood spot with great food and good music.

It's a great bonus that it sits on the R & D canal with a great outdoor patio and a great view of the Delaware River.

Last week we had the occasion to stop in on a quiet Thursday afternoon.

The service was friendly and prompt and the food and drinks were awesome.

They also have a liquor store attached and you can't miss it, since it is right on Route 29.

If you're looking for a place that's kind of out of the way but not too far, you should check out the Patriots Tavern in historic Titusville.

