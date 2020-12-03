NJ helping parents pay childcare costs during remote learning

Many New Jersey families might not be aware of it, but they can get help with their child care costs. But time is running out to apply for assistance.

According to Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson, families making up to $150,000 a year can apply to the New Jersey child care tuition assistance program if their child’s school is remote or hybrid.

“We’re deeply concerned about the Census data showing the number of women who have had to step back from the workforce because of the challenges of childcare during this time," she said.

Johnson said the program, unless additional federal funds are received, will end at the end of December. But the good news is “families can still access this opportunity for December, and so we want to make sure that folks who need that support in December can come in and get it.”

Parents may receive as much as $634 dollars in assistance credit.

The application is available at www.childcarenj.gov until Monday, Dec. 7.

To apply, parents need proof of income a notice from the school district indicating whether the child's school is fully or partially remote.

Tuition assistance is paid directly to a family's licensed child care center or registered family child care provider.

Johnson said the $150 million program, available to families with kids between the ages of 5 and 13, is part of an effort launched by the Murphy administration to assist families with higher costs brought on by the pandemic.

When the program was launched at the beginning of October, the family income limit was $75,000 to be eligible to participate but it was raised to $150,000 to help more Garden State residents.

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com

