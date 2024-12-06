You live where?! The most unique town names in NJ

For a state that has multiple of the same town names, you wouldn’t think that we’d be ranked as high on the list of states with unique town names.

I mean, seriously, did you know that we have six Washingtons, five Franklins, two Monroes, and two Harrisons?

The duplicates are pretty crazy, but even crazier are the individual town names that are so original that they sent New Jersey to the top of the list of states with the most quirky town names.

Preply, a language classes and courses platform, recently analyzed town names across the U.S. to determine which states were the most creative.

In order to determine the uniqueness of town names, Preply used the following methodology:

We collected all municipalities for each state, including census-designated places for states like Hawaii. We then analyzed the data to determine the percentage of town names by state that are unique to that place and ranked states accordingly.

Of all the states across the U.S., Hawaii was the most unique, followed by Alaska. New Jersey came in at number three on the list.

Some of the more distinctive town names in the Garden State include:

What I like about Ho-Ho-Kus is that it sounds like Santa sneezing.

New Jersey town name or buddy cop comedy? You decide.

Avalon’s motto is “cooler by a mile,” being so uniquely named makes it so much cooler.

It’s hard to believe that this isn’t a town in California inhabited entirely by fans of The Beach Boys, but it’s a New Jersey gem.

No notes on Tavistock, it looks like someone threw a bunch of Scrabble tiles on a table and said “let’s name it that.”

Some of the following town names may not be the most unique, but they certainly can be difficult for people. See if you’ve been pronouncing these places correctly!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

