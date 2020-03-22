NJ has COVID-19 drive-thru testing setup at PNC Bank Arts Center

HOLMDEL — The second state-run drive thru COVID-19 testing center is scheduled to open at the PNC Bank Arts Center off the Garden State Parkway in Holmdel on Monday, March 23.

The lines are expected to stretch long from the parking lots when the testing center officially opens at 8 a.m.

If you plan to go, here's what you need to know.

Do I need to have symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested?

To be eligible for testing, you must be a New Jersey resident and have a fever of at least 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit, a cough and shortness of breath. Bring your drivers license if asked to prove your residency.

The state posted a self-assessment test on its COVID-19 website to help determine if you are a candidate for testing.

How do I get into the testing center?

Exit 116 from the Parkway will be the only way in-and-out of the PNC Bank Arts Center. The access road into the Monmouth County venue from Crawford's Corner Road has been closed.

When is the center open?

The testing center will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., or when the day's allotted tests run out. The state-run Bergen Community College testing center closed after just an hour on both March 21 and March 22, as it had gone through each of the day's allotment of 350 tests.

Can I make an appointment?

No. It is first come, first served.

How much does a test cost?

There is no cost to be tested at any of the state run locations.

What happens when I get to the testing center?

As you approach the tented testing area you'll stay inside your car in one of the special lanes. You'll be screened and then receive a nasal swab.

When do I get the results?

Results will be available within 2 to 5 days of being tested.

Are more, larger capacity testing centers opening soon?

Camden County hopes to open a third large facility at Camden County College but has run into issues getting tests and personal protective equipment,

"At both the federal and state level, test kits are being primarily sent to high priority areas that have already seen a large number of cases. While we are working to secure test kits on our own, the demand is simply far greater than the current available supply," Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said in a statement.

Another drive-through COVID-19 testing facility was being opened under operation by Union County Freeholders, by appointment only drive thru testing facility at Kean University also starting March 23.

Residents, first responders and essential personnel throughout Union County who have been instructed by their doctor or healthcare provider to be tested for COVID-19, must receive a prescription and be registered by their doctor or healthcare provider on a secure portal in order to receive an appointment for the Kean University testing location.

