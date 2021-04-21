NJ has 2X as many employees as our largest private employer (Opinion)

The State of New Jersey has a workforce of about 70,000 people. That is twice as much as our largest private employer, RWJ Barnabas Health, with about 31,683. Why should that matter? Well, if you work for the state in any way, it really doesn't. You put in your 20, 25, or 30 and collect your pension from some other more affordable state. Good for you, congratulations.

If you've ever wondered why taxes are so high here, and they are, that workforce costs a ton of money. Not only in salaries and benefits, some of the best in the country, but also long after they retire. Again, if you're one of them, congratulations, you did well. The cost of the pension system and the debt on it is almost insurmountable. Trenton politicians continue to borrow to make the payments and the interest on the debt is enormous.

Private companies did away, for the most part, with pensions for their employees because it's unsustainable. Many companies have gone to 401k plans and other retirement savings vehicles for their employees. Not New Jersey and the Federal Government. They don't have to account for a 'bottom line' to thrive or survive. With governments YOU pay the price no matter what the cost, in the form of taxes. As you know New Jersey has some of the highest taxes in the country, especially on real estate.

We used to be known for cheaper gas due to lower gas taxes here. That's long gone and keeps going higher, which affects the price of everything we do. There doesn't seem to be any end in sight when it comes to the jackals in Trenton taking more of our hard-earned money. The only real solution for so many New Jerseyans who really love it here and hate to leave, is to LEAVE!

Some are waiting for this November to see if the voters here will choose this slow suicide of unaffordable government before they make the decision to look to greener pastures. Let me give you a little advice. Start looking now, because it doesn't seem as though the electorate here gets it. Or maybe they do get it, in the form of some kind of government check that you and I don't.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.