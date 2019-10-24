NJ Halloween weekend 2019 — The best things to do Oct. 25-27

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Monster Bash

This is sponsored by Underground, one of the 60+ stores at Historic Smithville. Come spend a day and night in the Village and take part in the area's largest Zombie Walk! Vendors and music throughout the day and the walk begins at 6 pm. Show up all ready in full costume and make up or we will have makeup artists on site. The rain date for this event is November 2 , 2019. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel ride, train ride, paddleboats and arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Oct 26, 2019

Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

Once Bitten, Twice Dead

The Palm dinner theater returns in time for a Halloween-themed performance. Instead of trick-or-treat; enjoy comedy-and-eat as you indulge in a three-course meal during a spectacular performance. Go on the most thrilling Halloween retreat of a lifetime at the Palm Atlantic City...with Vampires! Your retreat director, George, will keep the excitement flowing, but can he keep the blood from doing the same? Fangs will flash in the dark of night as vacationing vampire couples Edwardo & Ella and Dracula & Lucy fight for what they desire. Who will leave alive? Who will leave dead? Only you can solve the mystery on this vampire vacation! But beware: Once Bitten, Twice Dead!

Oct 25, 2019

The Palm Atlantic City

2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

BERGEN COUNTY

Dinosaurs After Dark

Take a fun, mysterious journey into a shadowy, prehistoric world. Explore our lantern lit trails but WATCH OUT! Danger lurks in every corner and there's a T-Rex on the loose. The sights and sounds of Field Station: Dinosaurs take on a new sense of mystery and danger as you walk the trails and explore our park with just a flashlight to lead the way. Your imagination runs wild. Was that a scream? You look up and there it is - the T-Rex, its teeth visible in the flashlight's beam as it rears its giant head. No trip to the zoo was ever like this! Friday & Saturday nights, September - October. Reserve early because space is extremely limited.

Oct 25, 2019 - Oct 26, 2019

Field Station: Dinosaurs

40 Fort Lee Rd., Leonia, NJ 07605

BURLINGTON COUNTY

The Haunted Hops & Ghoulish Grub Fest

The Haunted Hops & Ghoulish Grub Fest is back and more spooktacular than ever. Most would say it's a fest worth screamin' for!! GPS, Inc and V&V Adventure Farm in Shamong have teamed up to produce South Jersey's #1 go to Halloween festival of the 2019 season from 11 am - 6 pm. Hosted by V&V Adventure Farm is home to corn mazes, hay rides, jersey devil haunts, zombie invasion haunts and more. Add in NJ's BEST craft breweries, food trucks to feed monster-like appetites, vendors selling unique products, live local music and a costume contest for adults and kids....the Haunted Hops & Ghoulish Grub Fest is sure to be hauntingly amazing!!!

Oct 26, 2019

V&V Adventure Farm

1339 Old Indian Mills Rd., Shamong, NJ 08088

Cocktail Cabaret: All the Johns

Kicking off our “Cocktail Cabaret” series is singing quartet All the Johns- three men named John….and one pianist called Andrew. Don’t worry about it. Head on over to Riverview Live for a night of intimate, cabaret-style music while you sip a cocktail and enjoy Riverview Restaurant’s unique and fresh cuisine- with a kick. Your $45 ticket includes the performance and a three course meal chosen from our seasonal menu. Drinks are available to order.

Oct 25, 2019 - Oct 26, 2019

Riverview Live

219 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016

CAPE MAY COUNTY

North Wildwoods Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Block Party

The 11th Annual family fun event! Vehicle check-in at 5 pm. Event held between 2nd & Walnut Aves. Families are encouraged to bring their vehicles decorated for Halloween. Children will come in costume and visit each car where families will provide treats from the trunks of their cars. There will be no judging of the children's costumes, but prizes will be awarded to the vehicles with the best decorations. Registration is FREE and forms are available at 900 Central Ave. in North Wildwood. Parking for visitors will be available in the municipal lot at 2nd and Olde New Jersey Aves.

Oct 26, 2019

Olde NJ Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Kids Harvest Festival

Hayrides, pumpkin decorating, trick or treating in our shops, and creepy & crawly, but cute animals! 11 - 4 pm.

Oct 26, 2019

Shopping District

96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

East Asian Autumn Festival

Free on October 26, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the WheatonArts Event Center, enjoy a vivid introduction to the unique Asian traditions associated with the Moon and Lantern Festivals of East Asia!

Oct 26, 2019

WheatonArts

1000 Village Drive, Millville, NJ 08332

HalloWheaton

Enjoy a FREE trick-or-treat event throughout the grounds at WheatonArts on October 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Find out why HalloWheaton has quickly become a local family tradition! Trick-or-Treat in your favorite Halloween costume and meet actors from Mystic Realms dressed as traditional characters such as the Mummy, Grymm Witches, the too-tall scarecrow and many others. Photo ops with the characters are welcomed! This event is scare-free and family-friendly. Admission is FREE for the day, part of the “WheatonArts Family Days! Presented by PNC Arts Alive!” program. In case of inclement weather trick or treating and shows will be inside the Event Center. HalloWheaton is also part of “Customer Appreciation Week” when the WheatonArts Museum Stores say Thank You to our customers Saturday, October 25 through Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Oct 27, 2019

WheatonArts

1000 Village Drive, Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX COUNTY



Crafts and Drafts at Montclair Brewery

Art lovers of Montclair, rejoice! It's the second year bringing the handmade market you never knew you always needed with Crafts and Drafts: Montclair Brewery. Ten handmade artisans line the outdoor lot of this hip New Jersey brewery with an industrial vibe while patrons sample the unique Essex County beer. Don't sleep on the opportunity to shop local, handmade wares in this art-centric college town. This event is FREE to attend, family-friendly, and dogs are permitted in the parking lot.

Oct 26, 2019

Montclair Brewery

101 Walnut St., Montclair, NJ 07042

Fantastic Beasts of NJ

Are there fantastic beasts in New Jersey? Yes! Come to our Harry Potter themed event, and meet and learn about some New Jersey beasts while representing your favorite Hogwarts House. Light refreshments will be available. Price: Member: $10 per person Non-Member: $15 per person

Oct 27, 2019

Cora Hartshorn Arboretum

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

18th Century Field Day

Enjoy battle reenactments, colonial demonstrators, vendors, food and fun! Learn about the Battle of Red Bank and why New Jersey is called "The Crossroads of the American Revolution". Tour the Whitall House and visit with our hearth cookers preparing delicious fall-inspired food. Take in a spectacular sword fight and enjoy a colonial magic show. Cheer on the Jonas Cattell Run participants at the finish line as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the race. Fun, food and activities for everyone!

Oct 27, 2019

Red Bank Battlefield Park

100 Hessian Ave., National Park, NJ 08063

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Howl-O-Ween Fall Fest

The High Bridge Business Association will be throwing their first Howl-O-Ween Fall Fest on October 27th, 2019 from 2-6 at The High Bridge Commons Park. The Fest welcomes the entire family, including the dog. There will be a dog costume contest($5 fee to enter), a kids costume parade and contest, live music and a DJ spinning classic Halloween hits, a maker’s market with over 15 local vendors, local food and drinks, a beer and hard cider garden, and free pumpkin painting. All proceeds from the event will go towards improvements to Main Street, including the impending High Bridge Dog Park.

Oct 27, 2019

Main Street, High Bridge, NJ 08829

Art on Tap

Enjoy an afternoon sampling craft beers, wine, whiskey, and food from Clinton-area restaurants at the Hunterdon Art Museum’s Art on Tap fall fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. Hunterdon Brewing Co. is supplying the beverages, and will have several tasting tables set up. Participating restaurants donating food or drink include: Metropolitan Seafood & Gourmet, A La Carte, Scout’s Coffee Bar + Mercantile, Frank’s Italian Restaurant, Clinton Burger Co., and Hilltop Deli & Catering. Art on Tap is sponsored by Basil Bandwagon Natural Market. Halloween costumes are not required, but guests are welcome to dress creatively and festively for the event. Proceeds from the fundraiser support the Museum’s education programs and exhibitions of contemporary art, craft and design. For tickets, call the Museum at 908-735-8415 or visit on Event Brite via www.hunterdonartmuseum.org. Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the door. A $15 designated driver’s ticket is also available; non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. This is a 21 and older event. This event is rain or shine, and will be moved into the Museum if necessary.

Oct 27, 2019

Hunterdon Art Museum

7 Lower Center St., Clinton, NJ 08809

MERCER COUNTY

Hometown Halloween Parade

The Arts Council of Princeton's Annual Hometown Halloween Parade starts at 6 pm. The community is invited to meet at 5:15 pm on Palmer Square Green for music by the Princeton University Marching Band before the parade makes its way through Downtown Princeton at 5:45 pm from Palmer Square to the Princeton Family YMCA where the festivities will continue with live music, food and drinks, crafts and more!

Oct 25, 2019

Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ 08540

Harvest Festival at Morven

Richard "The Duke" Stockton, (1790-1837) wrote proudly of his "cider as fine as wine." This October, Morven celebrates its second generation of Stocktons with a free family day highlighting Morven's apple orchards, heritage cooks, and harvest time activities popular in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The day's activities include costumed reenactors and hands-on demonstrations, including cider making, distilling, and cooking. There will be pickling, preserving and sweetmeats demos. Foodways to America and the important role of enslaved people in bringing new foods to this country will be recognized. Families will enjoy live period music and try the dances of the time. Take-home crafts for all ages include making corn husk dolls and printing with apples. The museum will be open and FREE to the public.

Oct 26, 2019

Morven Museum & Garden

55 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Haunted Downtown

Join us (if you dare!) for a spooktakular day of fun, frights and Halloween festivities all through Downtown Metuchen. Wear your Halloween costume and visit all your favorite businesses, enjoy Halloween music, play some great games on this very special Haunted Downtown.

Oct 26, 2019

Main St., Metuchen, NJ 08840

Hub City Sounds: 5th Annual Corazon Latino Festival

Enjoy our carnival themed adventure showcasing rich Latino and Caribbean culture filled with traditional cultural dances, music, visual arts displays and much more.

Oct 27, 2019

Joyce Kilmer Park

143 Joyce Kilmer Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Hailo'ween 2019

Celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year at Hailey's Harp and Pub in Metuchen, starting at 8 p.m. Come dressed in your best costume, and stay for music, food, drinks, laughs, and our annual Hailo'ween costume contest.

Oct 26, 2019 - Oct 27, 2019

Hailey's Harp and Pub

400 Main St., Metuchen, NJ 08840

Carol Burnett "An Evening Of Laughter And Reflection

During “An Evening of Laughter and Reflection,” Burnett will take questions from the audience, show video clips from her shows in a format that harkens back to the legendary openings of The Carol Burnett Show where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage Carol with questions and receive spontaneous answers. “I love the spontaneity of these evenings” said Carol, “ I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes!” An Evening To Remember !

Oct 25, 2019

State Theatre New Jersey

40 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Escape the Museum at Historic Wicoff House

You are "locked" in the rooms of the historic Wicoff House with the ghosts of its former residents! Learn the stories of their lives to uncover clues and solve riddles so that you can escape before time runs out! Space is limited so reserve your spot early. Proceeds benefit the Wicoff House Museum Youth Advisory Council and the Friends of the Wicoff House. For more info please email museum@plainsboronj.com

Oct 27, 2019

641 Plainsboro Road

Plainsboro, New Jersey 08536

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Long Branch Fall Fest

Brought to you by Asbury Park Bazaar, WCP and Tribes Sea Collective, this weekend-long celebration will feature: craft & vintage vendors, fall activities for kids, costume contest, pumpkin painting, trick or treat alternative surfboard swap, live music & DJs, apple cider donuts, craft beers, delicious food, photo booth and fall-themed selfie stations. Asbury Park Bazaar is partnering with Tribes Sea Collective to host an Alternative Surfboard Swap. The Swap is FREE to the public and will take place in the courtyard at WCP. *Please note no more than 5 boards per person. Surf Swap time 2 - 7 pm, load in at 1 pm load out 7 pm. First come first serve.

Oct 26, 2019 - Oct 27, 2019

The Whitechapel Projects

15 2nd Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740

Hazlet Recreation Haunted House

Three nights of alarming antics with tricks and treats galore at The Hazlet House of Horrors October 25th – 27th at the Cullen Center. October 25th & 26th from 7-10pm and October 27th from 5-7pm. Horror Lite will be slightly less scary the first hour of each night. Anyone coming after that should be prepared to be scared. The House of Horrors may not be appropriate for all ages. Parents please use your discretion. Hosted by Hazlet Recreation and Raritan High School Performing Arts. *No guests will be permitted to get on line for the House of Horrors after 9:45pm on Friday & Saturday AND after 6:45 pm on Sunday. Admission is FREE, but you are encouraged to bring nonperishable food/ and or paper goods for Recreation’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner that will be held on November 26, 2019.

Oct 25, 2019 - Oct 26, 2019

1766 Union Avenue, Hazlet, NJ 07730

VibeWell Yoga Festival

The NJ Yoga Collective’s annual community-creating event - returns to The Asbury Hotel on Oct. 27, 2019. The event will feature yoga, meditation, music and presentations from notable thought leaders. All activities will take place throughout the hotel, including Asbury Hall, Asbury Lanes and the Danny Clinch Transparent Gallery. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://vibewellyogafestival.com. “VibeWell unites the very best yoga instructors, wellness experts and leaders in healthy living for one transformational day of practice, connection and community,” said Bridget Riepl, the festival’s creator and founder of The NJ Yoga Collective. “Our teachers have created offerings for all students. From the most experienced to the newest students, who literally just pulled the tags off of their first mats.” This year’s festival will include a host of unique, relaxing and rejuvenating approaches to yoga asana as well as a panel discussion on inclusivity in the practice of yoga. All are welcome.

Oct 27, 2019

Asbury Hotel

210 5th Ave., Asbury Park, NJ, 07712

MORRIS COUNTY

2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat

Show off your costume a few days early at this FREE fall festival! Walk from decorated trunk to trunk for a unique and safe trick-or-treating experience for all ages. Enjoy festive snacks, games, pumpkin painting, music, and a spooky playground! Parking is easy and free!

Oct 27, 2019

Immanuel Lutheran Church

40 Coleman Rd, Long Valley, NJ 07853

Ort Farms Food Truck Festival

This is no ordinary food truck festival! Bring your friends, relatives, colleagues and definitely your KIDS!!! 15 Food Trucks, Beer & Sangria Garden, face painting, DJ & plenty of farm activities. • Cow Train Ride • Pony Rides • Apple Cannon • Animals to pet & feed • Corn Maze * Hayrides * Pick your own Pumpkins A great way to spend a fun filled Fall family day! Bring your appetite, lawn chairs, pups and blankets. Dine on excellent food, while enjoying all the great activities that Ort Farms has to offer.

Oct 26, 2019

Ort Farms

1 Bartley Rd., Long Valley, NJ 07853

Light the Night Walk Morristown

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk brings light to the darkness of cancer by funding lifesaving research and support for people battling cancer. Family, friends and co-workers gather together to celebrate, honor or remember those touched by cancer. Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission. These efforts culminate in inspirational, memorable evening experiences filled with music, fireworks and empowering ceremonies honoring survivors and remembering those we have lost. Please join us and nearly 1M others in the 140 walks across North America.

Oct 26, 2019

APX Morristown

412 Mt. Kemble Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

Farm to Table Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast

Celebrate harvest season with us! Enjoy a tractor drawn wagon ride around our beautiful farm and a delicious 'all you can eat' breakfast: Pancakes, toppings, eggs, and much more! See our website for details. Tickets may be purchased online or at the farm. Enjoy great food in Harvest Hall and then stick around after breakfast for some Farm Family Fun!

Oct 27, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Halloween Murder Mystery Cruise

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise Our Murder Mystery dinner cruise features a 3 hour cruise, buffet dinner and of course, a Murder!! Costumes Encouraged!!! 3 Hour Murder Mystery Dinner cruise aboard the River Belle. $80 Adults - Advance Ticket Purchase Required! Cash Bar available for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Oct 26, 2019

The River Belle

47 Broadway, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Trunk or Treat 2019

Each year Evolution Martial Arts hosts a free Trunk or Treat for the community. It has been recognized as one of the largest in Ocean County. What makes our unique? We have local businesses participate in setting up trunks, a petting zoo from Barnyard Petz, local fire trucks, a live DJ, "Shoot the Zombies" Nerf Wars inside the gym, food trucks, and more! Also the first 1,000 guests will receive a free trick or treat tote with extra goodies!

Oct 26, 2019

Evolution Martial Arts

1565 Rt37W, Toms River, NJ 08755

Point Pleasant Halloween Parade

39th Annual Point Pleasant Halloween Parade. This participation parade welcomes all ages - pets - businesses to march, pull a float, motorized trucks/trailers, free to enter. Best costume win for categories. Register on-line at www.pointpleasantchamber.com. We will mail you your numbered bib for best costume award. This year, our Grand Marshal is Diane Turton of Diane Turton Realtors.

Oct 27, 2019

2810 Bridge Ave., Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Dracula: The Atlantic City Ballet

Based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 classic gothic horror story, The Atlantic City Ballet's choreographer Phyllis Papa’s Dracula mixes romance and passion with horror and pain. Taking place in 16th century Europe, this original ballet, complete with sensuous costumes, theatrical sets and a gripping score, has become one of the biggest hits in Atlantic City Ballet’s 34-year history. Your invitation awaits to experience a new and thrilling Halloween tradition you’ll never forget! Tickets $35 Orch/Loge, $25 Mezz, $20 Seniors, $15 Students.

Oct 27, 2019

400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

UNION COUNTY

New Providence Street Fair

Non-stop music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 150 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play! Free Kids Kids Art Tent sponsored by Prestige Diner Event Sponsor is the New Providence Business Community. Event presented by the Union County Board of Freeholders. 10 am - 5 pm. Rain or Shine.

Oct 27, 2019

1260 Springfield Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974

Pumpkin Patch Day

Join us for our Annual Pumpkin Patch day – a fall tradition for so many families! Enjoy a day filled with pumpkin picking, hayrides, pumpkin carving and painting, crafts and much more.

Oct 26, 2019

Liberty Hall Museum

1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083

WARREN COUNTY

Fall Festival Train Ride

Enjoy the Fall Festival in Shappell Park, then join the Phillipsburg Railroad Historians for a FREE train ride on the Centerville & Southwestern miniature railroad. Costumes encouraged!

Oct 26, 2019

PRRH

10 Pine Alley, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

Beech Ridge Preserve Guided Hike

Join RVC Trustee Joel McGreen for a guided hike through Beech Ridge Preserve. There is a 1⁄2-mile hiking trail accessible at Belcher Road, just east of the intersection with Dry Road. The trail winds through the forest and over-top a stream bridge. This 64-acre preserve sits at the headwaters of Belcher Creek, and hosts a mature deciduous hardwood forest with a large assemblage of mature and sapling American beech on sunny, south-facing slopes. Numerous mature oak and tulip poplar dominate the higher canopy, with evergreens including Eastern red cedar and hemlock. We will meet at the trailhead at 10:50 am for an 11 am hike.

Oct 27, 2019

Beech Ridge Preserve

Belcher Rd., Dry Rd., Blairstown, NJ 07825