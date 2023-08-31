NJ had 13 tornadoes in the past year. Here’s where they hit

I didn’t even know there were tornadoes in New Jersey. Well, you always hear that they are a possibility when bad weather is on the way, but I didn’t think they really ever happened here except for maybe once or twice in my life.

I certainly don’t remember more than one or two legitimate tornado reports in the past 3 years, but apparently there were 23.

TWENTY THREE tornadoes in New Jersey since 2020!

As a matter of fact, 13 of them have happened just this year. Beginning in February 2023.

The most recent happened just a couple of weeks ago. Here’s where all of these twisters happened and when.

🌪️ February 21, 2023

The National Weather Service reported a radar-indicated tornado in the Hamilton Square, Twin Rivers, and Hightstown areas of Mercer County. It was at 3:35 p.m., lasting approximately six minutes, and traveled approximately six miles with an approximate width of 200 yards, damaging multiple residences and properties in Lawrence Township and West Windsor.

🌪️ April 1, 2023

Mount Holly confirmed at least seven tornadoes from the same weather event. They’re listed below.

🌪️ The Cinnaminson-Delran-Moorestown (Burlington County) tornado had 100 mph winds, was 600 yards wide and traveled six miles from Cinnaminson to the Laurel Creek Golf Country Club area in Moorestown at 7:03 p.m.

🌪️ The Jackson Township (Ocean County) tornado with 130 mph winds, traveled 2.1 miles with a 200-yard wide path.

🌪️ The Jackson-Howell (Ocean-Monmouth County) tornado with 120 mph winds, traveled 1.4 miles with a 150-yard wide path.

🌪️ The Sea Girt (Monmouth County) tornado traveled 0.14 miles with a 50-yard wide path.

🌪️ The Crosswicks (Burlington County) tornado had 90 mph winds and traveled 2.8 miles with a 300-yard wide path.

🌪️ The Allentown-Cream Ridge (Monmouth County) tornado had 90 mph winds, traveling 4 miles with a 550 yard wide path.

🌪️ The Mays Landing (Atlantic County) tornado traveled 0.9 miles with a 110 yard wide path.

🌪️ The Palmyra/Riverton (Burlington County) tornado traveled one mile long with a 600 yard wide path.

🌪️ June 16, 2023

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Pemberton Township, Burlington County. winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour. Traveled 3.4 miles with a 200 yard wide path

🌪️ June 26, 2023

National Weather Service confirmed tornado touched down near Bernardsville in Somerset County.

🌪️ July 16, 2023

National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown in Morris County.

🌪️ August 10, 2023

National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes: Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in Burlington County and East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County.

While all 50 states (and Washington, D.C.) experience tornadoes, it’s still fairly rare to see one in New Jersey but surprisingly, we have more of them than you ever thought, right?

A tornado's rapidly approaching - what should you do?

