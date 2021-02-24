NJ guy was scammed out of $10,000 CASH! (Opinion)

Have you ever been scammed? It happens more often than people think.

In a recent case, cops are looking for a scammer from Florida who convinced a Jersey guy to hand over ten thousand dollars in cash thinking he was paying bail for his nephew. Only after the victim went back to the bank to withdraw another ten thousand cash for the greedy scammer did the bank staff suspect foul play and alerted authorities.

Before we jump all over the victim for falling for the scam, we don't know the back story. Maybe his nephew is in regular trouble. Maybe this isn't the first time he had to bail him out. Or the opposite, maybe a good kid who is never in any trouble and the uncle wanted to help. Either way, if I care enough about someone to spend $10,000 to help them, you bet I'm checking out the facts first.

My phone rings almost daily with a weird voicemail about being in legal trouble and if I don't call back I will be sued. Of course it's just scammers rolling through phone numbers until they get someone to bite. Problem is that if they stick to one story about a few thousand owed to the IRS, as one caller shared with us, eventually they'll find someone who owes a similar amount and just wants the trouble to go away. My advice is that if this happens to you, you actually get a live person on the phone who asks for money, capture the number and remember as much as you can and report them to law enforcement. Don't call 9-1-1, just call the local police business number and let them know.

