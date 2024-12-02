NJ investigates pricey supermarket after rip-off complaints

🔲 NJ customers complain about store scale

State officials said they were checking with the owners of a grocery store in North Jersey after online chatter about an in-store scale that was leading to customers being overcharged.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on X that it was a Whole Foods store in Essex County.

The chain owned and operated by Amazon has stores in Newark, Montclair and West Orange in Essex County.

For contact information for the state and county offices of weight and measures, click here.

