NJ golfer caps historic season in grand fashion

Scottie Scheffler once again wowed the golf world this past weekend by winning the Tour Championship and taking home the FedEx Cup title.

For those who don't know, the FedEx Cup is a season-long race. 34 weeks long. It rewards the best player all season long, and in 2024 that was undoubtedly Scheffler.

But it wasn't always easy. After Scheffler had won four times already entering the month of May, he was arrested during the PGA Championship week, though all charges were dropped.

Then came a poor showing at the U.S. Open in June, and a close call but fell short at the Open Championship in July.

Xander Schauffele, without a doubt the second most accomplished golfer this year gave a run at Scheffler. Schauffele won both the PGA Championship and The Open to make some people reconsider who was having the best season.

But Scheffler capped off his season with an Olympic Gold Medal and winning the Tour Championship to erase any doubt.

He won seven times on Tour this season. Take a look at these stats.

Just an unreal season from an unreal golfer. One that we will talk about for a long time.

It's the first time that a golfer has won seven times on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods did it back in 2007. 17 years later, Scheffler joins him.

It's been a dominant last two years for Scheffler too. He has been the best player in the world for over two years and he isn't showing any sign of slowing down.

