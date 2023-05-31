NJ girl pulled off life support after hit-and-run: Charges against young driver upgraded
🔻 A girl has died of her injuries from a hit and run
🔻 The 10-year-old was struck on May 10
🔻 An upgraded criminal charge has been filed against the driver
BRIDGETON — A 10-year-old girl struck by a hit-and-run driver weeks ago has died of her injuries.
The driver is now facing an upgraded charge.
The girl, who loved ones have publicly identified as Larissa Muniz, was taken off life support on Sunday, according to relatives on Facebook.
She had been airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden following the May 10 incident.
On Tuesday, a second-degree count of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death was added against 28-year-old Sierra A. Thomas, of Bridgeton, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
The girl was struck while crossing East Broad Street in Bridgeton with her older sister and cousin after leaving a Wawa store, law enforcement said.
A GoFundMe campaign was set up by a relative, Rayquana Cannon, following the incident to raise money for Larissa's medical bills.
The driver did not stop but police asked for the public’s help tracking down the white SUV seen leaving the scene.
Thomas was later arrested and charged.
