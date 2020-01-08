NJ girl featured on boxes of Girl Scouts cookies in 2020

MIDDLETOWN — A third grade girl is getting extra attention this cookie selling season as she's featured on the packaging for one variety of Girl Scout cookies.

Brenna McCormick, an 8-year-old who attends Bayview Elementary School, gets to see herself captured on the soccer field in a photo on boxes of Thanks-A-Lot, which is a shortbread dipped in fudge.

As seen in a special "unboxing" video in which she first saw the special cookie boxes, Brenna said she is “proud” to represent her troop and Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore (GSJS), which includes troops in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

GSJS is among four Girl Scout Councils that span New Jersey.

Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey supports girls who live in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex and Salem counties and "parts of Monmouth County."

Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey — based in North Branch — serves girls throughout Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, southern Warren, and parts of Middlesex counties.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves girls in 160 communities in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and northern Warren counties.

There are two separate bakeries that serve all Girl Scout councils in the country, which is why there are different names and a few different varieties offered by troops across New Jersey.

As part of the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore kickoff to the 2020 cookie selling season, there's a ticketed benefit being hosted in Asbury Park on Feb. 6 at Asbury Lanes.

The "TopCookie" event will feature a dessert challenge, with five restaurants creating a special entry built around a Girl Scout cookie flavor, to be considered by a panel of celebrity judges.

