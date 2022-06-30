NJ getting millions to clean up these contaminated properties
New Jersey is getting a new tranche of federal money to clean up Brownfield sites, land that was previously used mostly for industrial purposes and may have been contaminated.
During a visit to Asbury Park on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, said the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Biden last year provides New Jersey with $6.5 million of the $1.5 billion in funding.
“It’s important not only because we clean up the sites but we also put people to work cleaning up the sites," Pallone said. "And then the idea is the sites are then used for other purposes, either for commercial business purposes or for parks."
An economic boost
He said rather than having a Brownfield site just site there, “it gets cleaned up and it can then be used for other things, and all of that creates an economic boost for the area.”
He noted since the Brownfields program began, 34,000 sites have been revitalized nationwide, opening up 144,000 acres for development, parks and recreation.
“For every dollar that we spend in the Brownfields program, there’s a return of $20," Pallone said.
Who gets what
A total of $500,000 will got to clean up Brownfield sites in Asbury Park where four commercial and residential properties have sat vacant for two decades after being in use for a century.
Additionally, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will receive $2 million for Brownfield cleanup projects in Perth Amboy, Atlantic City, Bridgeton, Jersey City, Millville, Paterson and Trenton.
The Camden Redevelopment Agency will get $3.5 million in Brownfield cleanup money, and Hamilton Township will receive $500,000.
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
