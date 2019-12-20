NJ gets sub shop to pay $5,000 for worker’s sex harassment claim

EWING — A sub shop will pay a former employee $5,000 to settle her sexual harassment allegation against the shop's owner.

The employee complained to the state Division on Civil Rights that Mikhail Gerges, the father of the shop's owner, tried to kiss her and grope her, would try to kiss her during hugs, would show her pornographic images on his cell phone and asked if she wanted to play with his "balls" during a conversation about an order of meatball sandwiches, according to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

When she brought Gerges' behavior to the attention of owner Ramsis "Ray" Azab, she was fired, according to Grewal.

A co-worker told investigators that she witnessed the behavior and spoke up but no action was taken, Grewal said.

Ray's must also create an anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policy that informs all employees of their rights under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, Grewal said.

The shop must also arrange for its staff to receive training on the policy and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination with particular focus on ensuring a harassment-free workplace.

Also, every six months for the next two years, the shop must report to DCR any discrimination or harassment related complaints it receives from employees or job applicants.

No charges were filed in the case.

“Everyone has a right to be treated with respect in the workplace, and no one should be subjected to unwanted touching, sexually-oriented remarks and other inappropriate conduct,” Grewal said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5