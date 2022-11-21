NJ gas station robbed twice during weekend by same man

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A burglar admitted robbing the same Sunoco gas station twice during the weekend.

Egg Harbor Township police said they found the window to the station on Delilah Road at the Airport Circle broken early Saturday around 1:35 a.m.

Cash, lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes and folding knives were missing from the station's convenience store, according to police.

Police returned to the station around 12:55 a.m. Sunday after a loud banging noise was reported at the store. The plywood that was covering the broken window was on the ground and officers saw someone inside.

Seamus Manley, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was found inside trying to take more items, according to police. After his arrest, Manley was found with 13 lottery tickets valued at approximately $390. During an interview with police, Manley confessed to both burglaries.

He was charged with burglary and theft and was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

