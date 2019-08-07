NJ gas company targets invisible leaks that affect climate change

Elizabethtown Gas is deploying new technology to detect methane gas leaks in their system and pinpoint exactly where they are.

Spokeswoman Marrisa Travaline says they utilize a vehicle that travels the route of their gas lines, using detection equipment pioneered by the Environmental Defense Fund and Google Earth.

"This innovative but proven technology helps us enhance our existing leak detection efforts," she said.

"It equates to just a vehicle that can drive along the path of pipelines with highly sensitive equipment. Like our previously used technology, this advanced mobile leak detection technology focuses on the measurement of methane emissions as an indicator of potential leak in infrastructure."

Methane gas, the main ingredient in natural gas, has been identified as a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. The leaks are invisible but this technology helps track them.

It's part of a five-year, $300-million dollar infrastructure improvement program approved by the state Board of Public Utilities.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5