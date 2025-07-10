Bold operation nabs 264 dangerous fugitives in New Jersey, officials say

Authorities in New Jersey arrested 264 violent fugitives as part of Operation Apex Hammer, officials said (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

🔴 Hundreds of fugitives arrested in New Jersey operation

🔴 Charges include murder, sexual assault, and child endangerment

🔴 Most arrests were in Camden and Newark

Hundreds of dangerous criminals have been arrested in New Jersey over the past month in a sweeping operation by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to authorities.

Operation Apex Hammer resulted in the arrests of 264 violent fugitives wanted for crimes throughout the Garden State in one month, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

It began in early June and wrapped up last week, authorities said.

The suspects included 17 wanted killers, 95 gang members, and dozens of sex offenders, according to the DOJ.

The New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force made most of the arrests in Newark and Camden with help from local law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force officers make an arrest (Associated Press/U.S. Marshals Service)
Some suspects had fled the state. Authorities said 31 arrests were made out of state and two more were arrested overseas.

The suspects arrested in Apex Hammer were serial offenders with lengthy criminal records, the DOJ said. Together, the 264 fugitives combined for 2,625 prior arrests.

According to authorities, the suspects included:

🔴 Lorenzo Benitez, 54, arrested in Plainfield — An unauthorized immigrant from Guatemala wanted for multiple counts of sexual assault

🔴 Darlin Franco-Guzman, 25, arrested in Trenton — An unauthorized immigrant from Honduras wanted for attempted sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl and burglary

🔴 Stephen Bullock, 32, arrested in Hi-Nella — Accused of kidnapping a 76-year-old woman in Camden County

🔴 Shawn Davis, 38, arrested in Brooklyn — Charged with a 2024 homicide in Trenton

🔴 Luis Duval-Jimenez, 31, arrested in North Arlington — Charged with attempted murder, accused of running over a South Brunswick police officer with his vehicle

🔴 Trasuf Bennett, 20, and a juvenile arrested in Trenton — Charged with murder, accused of a drive-by shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Millville

🔴 Francisco Ruiz, 67, arrested in Bayonne — Charged with child endangerment, sexual assault by contact, terroristic threats, and criminal restraint

