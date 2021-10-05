NJ food trucks + New Jersey wineries = Heaven

In case you missed the food truck festival at Laurita Winery this past Saturday, don't worry, there will be more.

When you combine some of the best food trucks in the state with one of New Jersey's best wineries, on a perfect weather day, you can't miss.

There is no shortage of fall festivals this year at wineries all over the state.

With about a dozen food trucks cranking out Jersey delicacies over two days, you could find just about everything from fresh seafood to cheesecakes to Tex-Mex. Everyone seemed to be in a good mood and why not, there was also plenty of wine.

When a food truck festival and a New Jersey winery unite

Next time a food truck festival is at one of our many great New Jersey wineries, go!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.