NJ flashback: Christmas Down the Shore pics from back in the day

Now that Thanksgiving has ended and all that is left are the leftovers, we turn our thoughts to Christmas.

Growing up in Union City, I used to love the way Bergenline Avenue was decorated all through the city with the wires that ran across the streets connected by the telephone poles would have different decorations like Santa Claus or Noel or candy canes. But that was Union City.

When we moved to Marlboro, the houses were even more elaborately decorated. I also remember going to a place called "Due Process," when Robert Brennen owned it and it would be all "Christmas'ed" out, complete with a live animal nativity scene and lines going up Route 537 for miles. Here are "Due Process" shots of the manger and driveway.

Down the shore was a whole different story as evidenced by Steve Eccles's "Down The Shore, Things that are not there anymore" Facebook page. This is a group you should definitely join if you're into nostalgia. These pictures could bring back some memories, or if not, give you a chance to see how your parents or grandparents experienced Christmas back in the day.

Check out these images

Mueller Christmas display at Sea Girt train station area when it was off Washington Avenue in Sea Girt

Steinbachs Christmas display old Steinbachs on Cookman Avenue Asbury Park

West Long Branch Christmas Tree

Press Plaza display in the 1950s

1930s Christmas tree display Community Center Seaside Heights

1950s manger display at the Lincroft Inn in Middletown

Downtown Red Bank 1950s

Main Street Manasquan 1950s

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

