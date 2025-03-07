⭕ NJ man convicted of murder

⭕ Plotted house fire that killed 4

⭕ Faces life, no parole

TRENTON — A 27-year-old city man will spend the rest of his life in prison, after being convicted of murder for plotting a fire that killed three adults and his own infant daughter.

After a trial that lasted over a month, Michael Sanders was found guilty on all counts by a Mercer County jury for setting the tragic, deadly fire in Hamilton Township.

On July 9, 2021, before 4 a.m., flames quickly tore through the duplex at 213 Woodlawn Avenue, killing nine-month-old Malani Sanders and her 42-year-old grandmother, Tiffany Abrams-Jones.

The baby’s grandfather, 50-year-old Prince Jones, died of critical injuries two days later and the baby’s 18-year-old uncle, Zamair McRae, died within a month.

Of the survivors, at least one other family member also suffered critical burns.

(left to right) Tiffany Abrams Jones, Malani Sanders, Prince Jones and Zamair McRae killed by fire (hughesfuneralhome com, GoFundMe, myobits.com) (left to right) Tiffany Abrams Jones, Malani Sanders, Prince Jones and Zamair McRae killed by fire (hughesfuneralhome com, GoFundMe, myobits.com) loading...

On Tuesday, Sanders was convicted on four counts each of first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder and second-degree aggravated assault — as well as two counts of second-degree aggravated arson and second-degree causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

The jurors were able to see video footage from multiple cameras in the area and hear witness testimony, which included previous threats made by Sanders to the household.

One witness told police that leading up to the fire, a text message was sent by Sanders to the baby’s mother, telling her to get their infant out of the house.

Hamilton Township, site of deadly 2021 fire (Google Maps) Hamilton Township, site of deadly 2021 fire (Google Maps) loading...

Around 3 a.m., Sanders took a taxi from Trenton and was dropped off a block from the site of the horrendous crime.

He was seen on video wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt, mask and gloves - walking past the house.

As some of the extensive evidence, Sanders was also caught on surveillance video at a nearby gas station, buying a torch lighter and cigars - and then on video near the home as the flames began.

Michael Sanders set fire that killed 4 in Mercer County (MCPO) Michael Sanders set fire that killed 4 in Mercer County (MCPO) loading...

Sanders was arrested following the horrific tragedy at a Plainsboro hotel.

“This was a massive undertaking and to say it was a job well done at every stage doesn’t begin to describe the effort each of these professionals brought to the case,” Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Marbrey thanked all the law enforcement members involved for their “tireless work bringing surviving family members some measure of justice in this terrible crime.”

Sanders faces four life terms in prison when sentenced on April 25. The first is without the possibility of parole, due to the age of his baby daughter.

