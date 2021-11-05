NJ fire chief accused of fondling breasts of first responder
The volunteer chief of the Delanco Township Volunteer Fire Department faces a sexual assault charge after being accused of touching the breasts of a woman from another emergency services agency.
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Todd R. Johnsen, 45, entered a room at the firehouse where the woman was sitting at a table on June 19.
Johnsen leaned over and allegedly wrapped his arms around her, placed an arm under her breasts and pushed them up as he put his head down on top of her breasts, according to Cofina. He lingered for several seconds before removing himself from her and walking away.
The chief is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 6.
Johnsen was appointed chief in 2017. The fire department is called the Washington Fire Company.
