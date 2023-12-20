NJ ferry to host special New Year’s Eve fireworks cruise

It's hard to believe, but 2023 has almost come to a close. And for those of us in New Jersey, what a year it's been, to say the least.

We all deserve to take a break if we can to just unwind and enjoy ourselves between Christmas and New Year's. After all, we deserve it.

And speaking of which, why not spend New Year's Eve doing something a little different? Perhaps it is something that you've never had the opportunity to do before.

Not necessarily being in Times Square to ring in the new year, but something that might offer more excitement than that. Fortunately for us, New Jersey knows how to celebrate.

Why not spend the end of 2023 on a cruise getting ready to ring in the new year? New Jersey has just the place for that.

Seastreak Ferry is preparing to ring in 2024 by offering a New Year’s Eve Fireworks Sightseeing Cruise. It is a unique way to ring in the new year.

Not only is it something different, but you'll get to view some of the best fireworks in the area over New York Harbor. How amazing is that?

According to seastreak.com, the special New Year's Eve cruise offers "delicious passed and stationed hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary champagne toast, open bar, and an awesome DJ playing all your favorite tunes!"

Not to mention, seeing the fireworks go off with the Statue Of Liberty in the backdrop over New York Harbor.

If you've never been on a specialty cruise before around New York City, it's really worth the try. Outside of holiday-themed cruises, Seastreak also offers seasonal options such as fall foliage cruises up the Hudson River.

Whale watching and sunset cruises are also offered throughout the year. All amazing opportunities to experience something a little different (check out photos from one of their past sunset cruises below).

The special 4-hour Seastreak New Year’s Eve Fireworks Sightseeing Cruise is happening December 31, 2023, and departs from their Highlands, NJ, port (Click here for ticket info). Boarding begins at 9 P.M. with the cruise setting sail at 9:30 P.M.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.