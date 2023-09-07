It’s not fall in NJ without a food truck festival. And Neptune City’s is a favorite.

Food truck festivals are popping up across New Jersey, offering a delightful array of culinary options to satisfy every palate.

And after its inaugural year last year, the eagerly awaited Neptune City Fall Food Truck Festival is coming up on Sept. 23 at Memorial Park from noon to 9 p.m.

This year's event promises a full day of music, activities and games suitable for the entire family.

It’s a fantastic family-friendly experience and attracts residents from all corners of the state.

Local businesses have eagerly stepped up to sponsor the event, offsetting some costs and allowing visitors to enjoy the festival for free. Monmouth County Tourism has also lent a helping hand in supporting this community event.

An impressive lineup of food trucks is set to grace the festival, offering everything from BBQ and tacos to ice cream and gelato. Musical acts like Jay and Amy will entertain the crowd, while local artists will showcase their work under the Park Pavilion. For the little ones, a petting zoo, giant inflatable games and face painting will ensure a day filled with joy.

This year, a new addition to the festivities is a cornhole tournament with proceeds going towards veterans' organizations.

Neptune City prides itself on offering low to no-cost events, ensuring that residents and families can enjoy themselves without financial strain. In addition to the diverse food options, adults can indulge in adult beverages such as beer and wine.

As a huge fan of food trucks, I’m excited to welcome the festival back for its second year. It’s a great example of the unity and dedication of Neptune City's residents and officials. The event not only celebrates the city but also the fantastic individuals who come together to make it happen.

Unlike other similar festivals in other venues, Neptune City has made a commitment to providing affordable, family friendly entertainment and if last year was any indication, this year’s festival will be nothing less than a smash.

For more information about the festival, you can contact Brian Thomas at 732-556-8519 or via email at bthomas@neptunecitynj.com.

