NJ father of seven drowns helping young son out of lake

GREENWOOD LAKE, New York — The body of a father who jumped into a lake on Sunday to rescue his son was found on Monday morning.

David Traub, 38, of Chestnut Ridge, New York in Rockland County was on a different boat just after 5 p.m. when his son was one of two boys, aged 8 and 10, who had trouble getting back onto the boat, according to Greenwood Lake police chief John Hansen. The boys had been wearing life jackets, he said.

The father of seven successfully got both boys back onto the boat, but then went under and failed to resurface, according to the chief.

"He probably became exhausted and couldn't swim. Apparently he was clothed but everything remains under investigation," Hansen said.

Hansen said a search was immediately started but canceled when storms moved in with lightning.

Traub's body was recovered when the search resumed Monday morning in about 25 feet of water, Hansen said.

Several agencies from both New Jersey and New York assisted with the search of the lake on the state border.

Greenwood Lake in New Jersey is under an advisory for heavy algae growth.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: