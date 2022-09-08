NJ family tradition of service (Opinion)

Somerset County Undersheriff Tim Pino is a friend of mine. And he's one of the good guys for sure.

Serving in law enforcement for the past 30 years, starting as a cop in Dunellen, in 1992, he is not done yet.

Tim's career highlight was his command of the Somerset County K9 Unit where he formed a 12-year partnership with K9 officer Dano. Dano inspired a law in New Jersey specifically to protect police dogs as they perform their duty in service to our community.

The tradition of service is continuing in the Pino family as Tim's son Jake is a freshly minted private in the United States Army having successfully completed his training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

As we approach the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it's important to recognize those who step up for our nation and communities.

As we see more and more young people forget the lessons from 9/11 and the woke culture invading the armed forces and law enforcement units like cancer, it's important to recognize that there are great patriots among us.

Although many of our political and military leaders have sold their souls to protect their incomes, there are millions of rank-and-file service members and LEOs who haven't lost sight of the mission to protect, serve and sacrifice for the next generation.

To all of your sons and daughters who took the oath, thank you. Thank you for the personal sacrifice and thank you for ignoring the noise and taking the step to take our nation into the future.

