A note for our deployed heroes

It's great to hear about young people who step up and draw attention to the sacrifice made by the brave men and women in our deployed in harms way across the world.

Erin Maglione is a high school senior in Howell who has been writing letters and sending collected letters to deployed troops since she was in first grade. She was inspired by her uncle who spent a career in the US Army.

She joined me on the show Monday morning. I suggested that she start a Facebook page for the effort in order to encourage other students to send notes. So far she's gathered and sent more than 15,000!

