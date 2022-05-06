NJ family grows suspicious about investment banker’s disappearance in Sandy Hook

The family of a missing Rumson boater say they belive his disappearance is suspicious.

A daylong search on Thursday turned up no sign of the investment banker, who hasn't been seen since Sunday..

About two dozen family and friends handed out flyers to businesses, residents and fishermen in hopes of finding a sign of Richard O'Day whose 20-foot recreational boat was found anchored in the Sandy Hook Bay on Monday.

He took the boat out for the first time this season on Sunday. His wallet, cell phone and an empty bag were found on board. Four fishing poles look untouched, relatives say.

The U.S. Coast Guard ended their search on Tuesday but State and Rumson police continue their investigation.

"We went all around Sandy Hook and put those up. We handed them out to fishermen and put them up at restaurants and liquor stores and bait stores. We stopped at Bahr's restaurant and they knew about it," O'Day's sister, Colleen Rozzi, told New Jersey 101.5.

The group searched the bay from the Coast Guard station to Horseshoe Cove. Joining the search were some former classmates from Christian Brothers Academy.

There were a few fleeting signs of her brother such as a hat and news about three bodies that had washed up on Staten Island recently. But the hat did not belong to O'Day and the body reports were false alarms.

Rozzi and her siblings are beginning to think that given O'Day's job as a Wall Street investment banker that something more could be at play with his sudden disappearance.

"He was a very high-level senior managing director at the investment firm CohnReznick Capital. He was a very rich guy," Rozzi said.

Richard O'Day's boat the day he was last seen, Horseshoe Cove Richard O'Day's boat the day he was last seen, Horseshoe Cove (Colleen Rozzi) loading...

Odd behavior before leaving

Rozzi said her brother acted a bit odd in the hours before he left his private dock

"I know there's video surveillance footage from inside my brother's home from about 4 a.m. until he left to do some food shopping around 10. He had been checking and looking out his front door every hour. I don't know what's up with that," Rozzi said.

Rozzi said her brother was in good physical shape and worked out regularly. But that may not be any match for the strong undertow of Sandy Hook Bay.

"I have been hearing about some of the strong currents in that area. When I was there on Tuesday to meet with the Coast Guard it was really rough and choppy. The water looked like it was going in the direction of out towards the ocean the whole time," Rozzi said. "I thought 'God, please, if he's down there please don't let him get swept out into the ocean. We'll never find him."'

Anyone with information about O'Day should contact Rumson police at 732-842-0500.

Richard O'Day and his family Richard O'Day and his family (Colleen Rozzi) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

