NJ drug deaths down — 5 counties recorded a drop of at least 30%

🔵 For the second straight year, fewer than 3,000 people in NJ died of a drug overdose

🔵 Older residents continue to make up a large share of fatalities

🔵 Deaths are trending downward so far in 2024

According to preliminary figures from officials, New Jersey recorded a little more than 2,500 drug overdose deaths in 2023.

That's actually a promising number, when it's compared to prior years. And as of early 2024, the fatality count continues to trend downward.

The Garden State's overdose death count was 2,564 in 2023, according to numbers that still need to be finalized by the New Jersey Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner.

That's down 11% from 2022, which saw nearly 300 fewer drug deaths than 2021.

"It's really early in the year, but through the 21st of January, we're down 14% from this time last year," said Capt. Jason Piotrowski, of the New Jersey State Police.

Piotrowski presented the latest numbers during a webinar hosted in part by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

Nationwide, drug deaths are on the rise. The count has risen each year since 2019, to close to 112,000 in 2023.

NJ drug death statistics

Most New Jersey counties recorded a significant decline in drug deaths from 2022 to 2023:

⚫ Atlantic: -30%

⚫ Bergen: -30%

⚫ Burlington: -15%

⚫ Camden: -8%

⚫ Cape May: -25%

⚫ Cumberland: unchanged

⚫ Essex: -1%

⚫ Gloucester: -6%

⚫ Hudson: +11%

⚫ Hunterdon: -39%

⚫ Mercer: unchanged

⚫ Middlesex: -31%

⚫ Monmouth: -11%

⚫ Morris: +8%

⚫ Ocean: -10%

⚫ Passaic: -6%

⚫ Salem: +27%

⚫ Somerset: -38%

⚫ Sussex: -18%

⚫ Union: -17%

⚫ Warren: -10%

Individuals aged 55 and older represented a third of New Jersey's drug overdose deaths in 2023. The demographic made up a similar share of the deaths in 2022.

Experts say that senior citizens may have easier access to prescription pain pills, given a higher frequency of operations and chronic conditions.

Males continue to make up a large majority of New Jersey's drug deaths — 72% in 2023.

While white individuals represent a smaller share of deaths — 50% now, compared to 63% in 2019 — Black/African American individuals make up a larger share (29%) compared to 2019 (21%).

