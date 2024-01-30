How to get naloxone for free in New Jersey

In its first year, a New Jersey program distributed more than 66,000 naloxone kits to individuals, free of charge.

And the Naloxone365 initiative is still running. If you're at least 14 years old, you can obtain the drug — an opioid overdose antidote — at participating pharmacies throughout the Garden State, without having to provide a name, reason, or prescription.

"Each dose of naloxone represents a second chance," said Sarah Adelman, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services. "As we work to eliminate barriers so that this life-saving medication can be available to every household, this nation-leading program will grant more chances to save lives and more chances for recovery."

Narcan, a brand of naloxone (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ)

During the first year of the program, 66,007 two-dose nasal spray kits were dispensed through pharmacies.

Currently, more than 660 pharmacies in New Jersey are participating in the program.

"New Jerseyans can obtain this life-saving antidote for free and, importantly, without stigma," said Deputy Commissioner for Health Services Lisa Asare. "We want naloxone in every New Jersey medicine cabinet ... You never know when you may need to save a life."

Combined with other efforts, the Department of Human Services has provided about 614,000 doses of naloxone to first responders, libraries, colleges, and the general public, among others.

