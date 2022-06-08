NJ drug bust: 14 arrests, kilo of heroin, fentanyl, $500K jewelry

NJ drug bust: 14 arrests, kilo of heroin, fentanyl, $500K jewelry

Heroin Fentanyl drugs (Getty Stock/Canva)

Law enforcement announced a months-long investigation has led to a drug ring bust in North Jersey, in which agents recovered more than one kilo of suspected heroin and over 400 grams of fentanyl — with a combined street value of roughly $342,000.

Beginning around 5 a.m. Tuesday, over 100 law enforcement officers carried out search warrants in Jersey City, Newark, Rahway and the Bronx, New York.

At least 14 people were arrested – including an employee with the U.S. Postal Service – and police uncovered a manufacturing and distribution facility in Newark.

The 11 men and three women arrested range in age from 19 to 62.

Charles King, 48, of Jersey City has been charged with leading a narcotics trafficking network, conspiracy to distribute (fentanyl), money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Three handguns, over $70,000 cash and $500,000 worth of jewelry, suspected to be proceeds from drug deals, also were recovered.

The investigation involved the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Jersey City Police Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, U. S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.

Each of the following five men has been charged with a second-degree count of conspiracy to distribute (fentanyl):

- Jorge Rosario, 49, of Rahway
- Erving Carter, 50, of Jersey City
- Kenneth Muldrow, 49, of Jersey City
- Charles Taylor, 48, of Jersey City
- Terrance Grant, 33, of Jersey City

Ronderence Pinckney, 50, of Jersey City, faced a host of charges, including conspiracy to distribute (fentanyl), conspiracy to commit money laundering and drug possession (heroin).

He also was charged with possession with the intent to distribute (heroin), possession with the intent to distribute (heroin) within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a weapon and a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of certain persons not to possess a weapon and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Marlon Wells, 49, of Jersey City, was charged with conspiracy to distribute (fentanyl), as well as two counts of possession with the intent to distribute (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute.

Joseph Williams, 59, of Jersey City, was charged with conspiracy to distribute (fentanyl), possession with the intent to distribute (heroin) and possession with the intent to distribute (heroin) within 1,000 feet of a school.

Martin Adorno, 45, of the Bronx, was charged with conspiracy to distribute (fentanyl) and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Kharheim Crawford, 49, of Jersey City, was charged with possession (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute.

Lois Hill, 62, of Jersey City, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute
(heroin) and possession with the intent to distribute (heroin) within 1,000 feet of a school.

Tamika Hill, 46, of Jersey City, was charged with money laundering.

Jada Carter, 19, of Jersey City, was charged with obstruction.

“Charles King and his crew’s alleged schemes to distribute fentanyl throughout New Jersey were fueled by plain greed – a desire to enrich themselves with jewelry, cash, guns, and cars – all at the expense of the community who is left to shoulder the burdens brought on by organized drug trade,” Jason Molina, special agent in charge of HSI Newark said in a written statement.

“These arrests are the result of multiple law enforcement agencies working collaboratively with the goal of dismantling a high level and dangerous drug operation,” Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in the same joint release.

Additional arrests and charges were pending as of Wednesday evening, according to Suarez.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

