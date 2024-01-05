NJ DOT puts up another round of humorous safety messages

🚦The NJ DOT brought back its humorous safety messages last year

🚦Another round of messages went up after Christmas

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is out with another series of humorous safety messages on electronic message signs.

The snarky signs made their debut in 2022 but were quickly taken down after the Federal Highway Administration objected and issued a cease-and-desist order. But after the FHA backpedaled on their objections, the DOT brought them back after Thanksgiving.

The DOT has 224 signs statewide.

"These new holiday-themed messages fit with our continued approach to reduce crashes and promote safer driving habits. Our goal is always to create attention to safety and that’s what these signs are about. It’s about making sure people read them, remember them, and drive safely," DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro told New Jersey 101.5.

Humorous signs on Routes 295, NJ Turnpike Humorous signs on Routes 295, NJ Turnpike (Ryan Zweier, Sean McCarthy) loading...

More signs after Christmas

Another eight messages started running just after the Christmas holidays and will remain up until at least Sunday.

"The NJDOT Communications team came up with most of the creative messages, and a few catch phrases were borrowed from other State DOTs. People have reacted positively to the creative messages," Schapiro said.

Schapiro did not know if another round of messages will be posted.

