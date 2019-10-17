NJ dog shot in family’s backyard by air soft gun, owner says

LOGAN — A township resident said her family's dog was shot right in their own backyard by an airsoft gun.

Tugger was injured Monday night while within their fenced-in property, according to a post on the personal Facebook page of Tiffany Mauro Michalak.

The Cherry Hill Courier Post reported the 8-year-old Maltese-Yorkie mix "suffered severe muscle damage and a broken leg," and faces a second surgery as part of its recovery.

Township police said they are investigating "the possible shooting of a dog with a projectile in the Eagle Farms development," while adding they are "happy to learn that Tugger will make a full recovery."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the investigations unit at 856-467-0061 ext. 3059. Tips can be left anonymously, police said.

Michalak said it's the first time anything has happened like this in the 12 years she has lived in the township. She also said she has security cameras outside, but previously not in her backyard, though she plans to add one there.

A month earlier in Burlington County, a poodle had to be euthanized after being shot in the head with an airsoft rifle, according to Maple Shade police. Neighbors heard the dog, "Toby," howl in pain on Sept. 17 between 5:30 and 6 p.m. and alerted the Cook family.

Days later, police charged William "Wild Willie" Stroemel with animal cruelty and weapons offenses. Prosecutors said Stroemel shot the dog, even though it wasn't on his own property.

