New Jersey has been called the diner capital of the world. Hollywood has long set scenes inside diners. Just a handful of examples:

The scene where Megan Ryan ‘faked it’ in “When Harry Met Sally.”

The classic diatribe by Steve Buscemi’s Mr. Pink about tipping in “Reservoir Dogs.”

The conversation that turned sexual between Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

What about actual New Jersey diners that made it to the big screen? Here are just a few.

Times NJ diners were used in movies

New Berlin Diner

“Jersey Girl”

The Berlin Diner in Camden County was used in the 2004 film “Jersey Girl.” It was directed by Kevin Smith and starred Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, George Carlin, and Liv Tyler. A movie named “Jersey Girl,” a diner, and Kevin Smith. Does it get any more Jersey than that?

Yankee Diner Still From 'Angel Heart' (1987, TriStar Pictures)

“Angel Heart”

The now-defunct Teamsters Diner was used in the Mickey Rourke, Robert DeNiro film “Angel Heart.” The 1987 movie changed the diner’s name to “Yankee Diner.”

White Mana Diner

“A Complete Unknown”

The Timothée Chalamet movie about Bob Dylan uses White Mana in Jersey City for filming.

Blairstown diner

“Friday the 13th”

Yes, that was indeed the Blairstown Diner used in the original “Friday the 13th.” Considering the film was shot at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, a 12-minute drive away, it only makes sense.

Bendix Diner

“Don Jon”

This 2013 movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore used the recently closed Bendix Diner in Hasbrouck Heights. That diner has also been used in everything from “The Many Saints of Newark” to a Jack Antonoff music video.

