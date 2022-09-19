NJ Devils to feature Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop on their helmets

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial have announced the winning black-owned, New Jersey-based business for this season’s Devils Buy Black Partnership presented by Prudential Financial, a business and marketing program seeking to expand access and opportunity for Black entrepreneurs.

LeGrand Coffee House, with its flagship location at 10 Green St. in Woodbridge, and an online store, will earn premier helmet brand positioning on the New Jersey Devils' helmets for all road games.

Founded by Eric LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge, LeGrand Coffee House serves signature coffee roasts and drinks, while also shipping merchandise nationally through a booming e-commerce business.

LeGrand’s ethos of “Coffee. Comfort. Satisfaction.” attracts people locally in New Jersey and those who order all over the country to have their “Daily Cup of bELieve.”

"It is an honor to have LeGrand Coffee House be chosen for the Buy Black Program by the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial," said Eric LeGrand, CEO of LeGrand Coffee House. "I am so thankful to be able to serve Daily Cups of bELieve to the Devils community and inspire them one cup at a time. I will be forever thankful to the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial."

The “LeGrand Coffee House” logo will be displayed on each side of the team’s away-game helmets. The brand exposure will mark the first time a winner will have the entire slate of road games and take their brand across all the North American cities the Devils visit during the 2022-23 National Hockey League season.

Broadcast exposure for the brand will include Devils broadcasts on MSG Networks, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+/Hulu, Turner Sports, NHL Network, International Rights Holders, and a range of local and national media outlets along with significant Devils digital and social platforms coverage.

LeGrand sustained a spinal cord injury while playing football for Rutgers in 2010. His philanthropic organization, Team LeGrand, has raised over one million dollars for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Sports Illustrated also recognized the Rutgers graduate as its 2011 Best Moment Award, and he was presented with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2012 ESPY Awards.

