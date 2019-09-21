NJ delivery driver raped child he met on social media, cops say

NORTH BERGEN — A 35-year-old delivery driver has been charged with raping a young teen he met on social media.

Amos Duque was arrested on Sept. 18 in North Bergen after authorities learned that he had met up with the 13-year-old in Bergen County in August and sexually penetrated the child, prosecutors said.

The meeting happened after Duque sent the 13-year-old sexually explicit messages on a chatting app in August. Prosecutors said Duque got the teen to send him naked photos.

Investigators, armed with a search warrant, went to his township home on Sept. 18 and learned that Duque had used the internet to view and download about 130 images of prepubescent and pubescent children who were naked or engaged in sexual activity.

He was charged with first-degree production of child pornography, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, second degree luring, third-degree child endangerment, third-degree possession of child pornography and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Duque had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.