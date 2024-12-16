NJ delayed school openings for snow, ice — Monday, Dec. 16
Wintry precipitation that fell Sunday night and early Monday morning left enough snow on some roads in North Jersey to delay the start of classes.
NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that while most of the state received heavy rain the classic "coldest corner" in the northwest corner north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 - saw an inch or two of snow and/or a light glaze of ice just in time for Monday morning's commute.
The precipitation will turn to all rain during the mid-morning as temperatures rise into the upper 40s.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Morris, western Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties until 9 .m.
More rain
Zarrow said we will likely see several round of rain Monday night into Tuesday and again late Wednesday. He's also watching a storm that could affect us on Friday and Saturday but it's still too early to make a forecast.
