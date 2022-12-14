NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night.

The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.

When the victim said they had no cash, the suspect grabbed their phone and transferred funds.

The suspect then intimidated the victim into going back to his Livingston campus residence to get more items. The victim was not injured in the incident.

Rutgers police did not disclose how much money had been transferred or how the victim was intimidated.

The suspect is described as 6 feet 2 inches black male with a "stocky" build. He was was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes, and black ski mask.

Rutgers police asked anyone with information about the incident or was a witness to call 848-932-8025

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

