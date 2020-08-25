NJ couple gets their front yard turned into tailgating paradise

In the era of social distancing, tailgating in a parking lot before a game is a non-starter, but, because of Pepsi, a Piscataway couple can tailgate in their own front yard. The transformation is called the “Pepsi Homegate.”

The transformation involved Pepsi paving over 1500 square feet of their front yard to create the ultimate Homegate experience. Complete with stadium lighting, a parking booth, a brand new grill, an inflatable Jet, a painted endzone, plenty of ice cold Pepsi and more ridiculous, unapologetic features that now make up front yard in their small New Jersey neighborhood. The couple, identified as Cindy and Mike Galle, are winners of a contest Pepsi sponsored to bring the tailgating experience to homes. See the video below.

As an added bonus, Jets’ legend Curtis Martin taped a video thanking the family for their diehard support over the years, telling them how much players appreciate the support of fans. “Every opportunity we get, our family takes game day and celebrating football to the next level, so to have Pepsi come in and transform our front yard into the ultimate Jets tailgating experience was like a dream come true,” says Pepsi Homegate winner & NY Jets fan Cindy in a press release. “We follow the four F’s on Sundays in the Galle household food, family, friends and of course football, and the amazing work done by Pepsi has given us the closest thing we could have to a real tailgate experience.”

Other fans can win a scaled down version of the “Homegate” experience, and while it’s not as cool as what the Galles won, it’s still pretty sweet: it’s called the “Tailgate in a Box” and includes a customized 16 square foot tailgating box, valued at nearly $5,000, with everything fans need to transform their Sunday-tailgating ritual – including an outdoor projector, custom corn hole sets, Pepsi product and much more. For the chance to win, fans should visit MadeForFootballWatching.com/Homegate for more detail.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.