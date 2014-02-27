NJ Couple Accused of $1K Baby Formula Heist

A New Jersey couple is accused of trying to steal 67 cans of baby formula worth more than $1,000.

Long Favored By Shoplifters, Baby Formula Goes Under Lock And Key Tim Boyle, Getty Images loading...

Gloucester Township police say the attempted heist was at a ShopRite supermarket Wednesday afternoon and was broken up by the store's security crew.

Erica Williams and Demetrius Williams of Sewell were both charged with shoplifting.

The 23-year-old woman is being held at the Camden County Jail because she was also wanted for failing to appear in court. The 27-year-old man was released. A phone number of him could not be located.

