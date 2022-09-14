NJ county official silent after 2 dogs die in his care (Opinion)

Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer joined me on the show to discuss a bizarre and tragic story of the deaths of a K9 and a personal pet.

According to officials, the two dogs were left in the back of Gloucester County Fire Marshall Shawn Layton's car on a hot day. Layton has not been charged with a crime.

After the dogs died, according to a report, Layton buried the animals in his backyard before an investigation could get underway.

We learned that the county official is currently on leave reportedly grieving for a relative who passed. As the assemblywoman pointed out, it's been a month: who has that much time to take off?

Listen to my conversation with Assemblywoman Sawyer and ask yourself, if you left your dog in the back of a hot car and the dog died, what would happen to you?

Something seems very wrong about this whole situation. Beyond the fact that two dogs are dead, why were they immediately buried in the fire marshal's backyard? Why did he wait to report the death? Why haven't charges been filed? Who is covering up for whom here?

Sawyer sent a letter to the Attorney General's Office asking for the case to be taken out of the county. Clearly, there might be many conflicts given that the county team is all political appointees.

This is part of why people have zero confidence in our political system. If a politically connected guy can get away with dead dogs and a backyard burial how can we expect to hold politicians accountable for everything else going on in our state?

