NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property

An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles.

A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement.

The commissioners said properties covered by the ban include but are not limited to parks, office buildings, and the Union County Courthouse and Family Court.

Get our free mobile app

Also, the campuses of the county Vocational-Technical Schools, in Scotch Plains, and Union County College in Cranford, Elizabeth, and Plainfield are included, according to officials.

Union County Commissioners said while the July decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that invalidated "proper cause" for applying for a permit to carry a handgun only directly impacted gun safety rules in New York state, it set a precedent for other states including New Jersey.

Pursuant to the amendment to the county code, violators are subject to a term of imprisonment of up to 90 days and/or a fine of $500 for a first offense, and $1,000 for each subsequent offense.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.