NJ cops will be cracking down on bad drivers on Route 1

A recent rise in fatal car crashes in Middlesex County has prompted authorities to crack down on dangerous driving, particularly on Route 1.

The county prosecutor's office is partnering with state agencies and local police departments to target driving behaviors that put motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists at risk.

The campaign will begin in mid-March.

“It takes a whole community to create safe roads,” Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a written statement. “With the help of traffic real-time data collected on Route 1, we are armed with powerful information that can drive impactful solutions to reduce traffic deaths and crashes significantly.”

Route 1 has been designated as a target by this effort due in large part to the roadway's high rate of collisions. In the past five years, 45 of the 300 people killed on the roadways in Middlesex County died on Route 1.

Routes 9, 27 and 18 will also be monitored by police officers involved in the effort.

