✅ A student received a threat via text on Monday night

✅ The threat was reported Tuesday morning

✅ The student who made the threat was found with a gun

WOODBRIDGE — A teen was found with a loaded untraceable gun after a classmate reported receiving threatening texts from him.

The student who received the texts on Monday night went to Woodbridge High School Tuesday morning and reported the threats to school administrators, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The 17-year-old student's belongings were searched and a loaded gun was found in his possession. Woodbridge police confiscated the gun and took the student into custody.

Charged with juvenile crime

The student was charged as a juvenile with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm on school property, and possession of a ghost gun.

The teen is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Another top New Jersey pizza joint Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Popular NJ state park campgrounds that are open, closed in 2025 A look at all of New Jersey's state park campsites you can make reservations at in 2025. Campsites affected by ongoing maintenance are also highlighted, including those where reservations are affected.

This list will be updated so please check back often as new information becomes available. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant