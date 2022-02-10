NJ cops say man starting shooting after getting bounced from bar

MONROE (Gloucester) — A New Jersey man who was kicked out of a bar came back with a gun and fired nine shots into the air while driving through the parking lot, police said.

Township police said they responded to the incident on Saturday outside Rack's Pub and Grill and heard gunshots going off from the back of the building.

As officers ran toward the gunfire, the gunman left.

Cops tracked down the vehicle. Police said the suspect ran into a wooded area in Winslow, where they arrested Jehuti Sundaita, 50, of Sicklerville.

Police said the reason Sundaita came back to the bar was that the staff at Rack's had kicked him out after an altercation.

He returned with a gun and threatened several staff members, who called the police and locked down the bar, which is when the shots went off, police said.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether Sundaita had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.